Akhlaq lynching case: Brinda Karat seeks President's intervention in UP government's move to drop charges

NEW DELHI: Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Saturday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, demanding her intervention in the Uttar Pradesh government's move to withdraw charges against the accused in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq.

In a letter to the President, Karat called it a "politically motivated" step by the government, and also questioned the role of the governor.

"I write to draw your urgent attention to the role of the Uttar Pradesh governor in the matter of the mob lynching case of Md Akhlaq, which occurred in September 2015. The Governor has given written permission to the UP government to go ahead in its wholly illegal and unjust attempt to subvert the processes of justice and to withdraw the entire case even though the main witness has already given evidence," Karat said.

She said the government has filed an affidavit in the Greater Noida district court to withdraw the case, with the governor's permission.

"I regret that I am forced to write to you on this matter, but since the governor has been appointed by you and is answerable to you, I felt it in the interests of justice to inform you of the facts and to request your urgent intervention," she said.

On September 18, 2015, a mob gathered outside Akhlaq's home in the Bisada village in Dadri after an announcement from the local temple alleged that he had slaughtered a cow and stored its meat in the fridge. The mob --led by Vishal Rana, son of a local BJP leader, and cousin Shivam-- dragged Akhlaq and his son Danish out of their home and assaulted them until they fell unconscious.