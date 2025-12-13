Ancient soot discovery in Antarctica reveals alarming link to global sea level rise

DEHRADUN: Indian scientists are delving deep into the frozen continent of Antarctica, not just for knowledge but as a critical defense strategy against the looming threat of rising sea levels that could inundate India's coastal states.

Researchers from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), based in Goa, have uncovered 7,000-year-old black carbon embedded in a remote Antarctic lake.

They are now urgently studying how this ancient pollutant accelerates the melting of polar ice.

Speaking to the media in Dehradun, Dr. Mahesh Badanal, a scientist from NCPOR, detailed the significance of their work.

"We are conducting a new study where we are extracting sediment cores from Antarctica, which provide a record stretching back 7,000 years," Dr. Badanal stated. He explained that when forest fires occur, the resulting black carbon settles on the Antarctic ice sheets.

"This black carbon, originating from fires in places like Australia or South America, travels thousands of kilometres across the globe to be deposited in Antarctica," he noted.

The specific location of this recent discovery is the Pup Lagoon in the Larsemann Hills of East Antarctica.