Ancient soot discovery in Antarctica reveals alarming link to global sea level rise

DEHRADUN: Indian scientists are delving deep into the frozen continent of Antarctica, not just for knowledge but as a critical defense strategy against the looming threat of rising sea levels that could inundate India's coastal states.
Researchers from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), based in Goa, have uncovered 7,000-year-old black carbon embedded in a remote Antarctic lake.
They are now urgently studying how this ancient pollutant accelerates the melting of polar ice.
Speaking to the media in Dehradun, Dr. Mahesh Badanal, a scientist from NCPOR, detailed the significance of their work.
"We are conducting a new study where we are extracting sediment cores from Antarctica, which provide a record stretching back 7,000 years," Dr. Badanal stated. He explained that when forest fires occur, the resulting black carbon settles on the Antarctic ice sheets.
"This black carbon, originating from fires in places like Australia or South America, travels thousands of kilometres across the globe to be deposited in Antarctica," he noted.
The specific location of this recent discovery is the Pup Lagoon in the Larsemann Hills of East Antarctica.
Black carbon, often referred to as soot, is a potent climate agent. Dr. Badanal emphasized its danger compared to its more famous counterpart, carbon dioxide.
"After carbon dioxide, black carbon ranks second in terms of warming potential, capable of absorbing solar radiation up to 100 times more effectively," Dr. Badanal explained.
"If black carbon lands on the ice sheets, it absorbs significantly more heat, drastically increasing the rate of ice melting. This is why studying black carbon in Antarctica is critically important, especially as global warming drives an increase in wildfires worldwide."
While India is situated approximately 10,000 kilometres away from Antarctica, the consequences of its melting ice are dire for the subcontinent.
"Antarctica holds about 80 percent of the world's fresh water," Dr. Badanal warned. "If the ice sheets were to completely melt, global sea levels could rise by an astonishing 180 feet. While total collapse is unlikely in the short term, historical records suggest that if current temperature trends continue, we could see global sea levels rise by 50 centimetres within the next 50 to 60 years."
India initiated its scientific expeditions to the icy continent in 1981 and has since completed 44 major studies, with the 45th currently underway.
"The Indian monsoon is a major climatic system, as are several others globally. Understanding the polar regions is crucial because they regulate these global systems," Dr. Badanal concluded.