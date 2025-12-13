Bihar govt plans schools in Lalu Prasad’s confiscated fodder scam properties

PATNA: The multi-crore fodder scam has once again come into focus after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and State Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary announced on Saturday that government schools would be opened in buildings previously confiscated from the accused.

Chaudhary told the media that action would be initiated against those involved in the Rs 950-crore Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) scam, better known as the fodder scam, and that government schools would be set up in confiscated properties.

Bihar former Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad is among the prime accused in the AHD scam, which was probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “Government will open schools in Lalu Yadav’s property amassed through unlawful means,” Chaudhary said.

He noted that the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had confiscated several of Lalu Yadav’s properties, including a building near the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, also known as the Patna Zoo, in the state capital. “The building is closed for several years,” he remarked.

The building has been locked for over 20 years. “Government has planned to open a school for children. Before that entire building will be renovated. Lalu Yadav and people of Bihar will also like it if a school is opened in the building,” he asserted.

Chaudhary also called Lalu Yadav a registered “offender.” “He has been held guilty by the court of law, and he is serving sentence in the AHD scam. This is a proven fact and nobody can deny it,” he added.