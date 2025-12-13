Brinda Karat urges President's intervention as UP govt moves to withdraw Dadri lynching case

NEW DELHI: Senior Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat on Saturday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention against the permission granted to withdraw charges in the 2015 lynching of Dadri resident Mohammad Akhlaq.

In her letter, Karat described the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision as a “wholly illegal and unjust attempt to subvert the processes of justice,” noting that the main witness had already given evidence in the case. She recalled that following nationwide outrage over the brutal murder, the government had assured that those responsible would be punished.

On September 18, 2015, a mob gathered outside Akhlaq’s home in Bisada village in Dadri after an announcement from the local temple alleged that he had slaughtered a cow and stored its meat in the fridge. The mob, led by Vishal Rana, son of a local BJP leader, and his cousin Shivam, dragged Akhlaq and his son Danish from their home and assaulted them until they fell unconscious. Akhlaq died at a Noida hospital, while Danish survived after undergoing major surgery for severe head injuries.

“With the Governor’s permission the UP government has filed an affidavit in the District Court Greater Noida to withdraw the case. I regret that I am forced to write to you on this matter, but since the Governor has been appointed by you and is answerable to you, I felt it in the interests of justice to inform you of the facts and to request your urgent intervention,” Karat said.

She added that she has been in touch with the victim’s family since the beginning and is aware of their suffering, courage, and belief that justice would be served. “I write to you, with the hope that you will intervene and direct the Governor to withdraw the permission given. The matter is urgent as the government affidavit approved by the Governor which was to be discussed in the Court yesterday (on Friday) was postponed on the request of the prosecution,” Karat wrote.

Karat further criticised the decision, saying it was aimed not at meeting the ends of justice but at subverting the judicial process, calling it a blatant misuse of CrPC 321. “The point however is, if the government is taking such a politically motivated step to withdraw a case of murder, attempt to murder and mob lynching, should not the Governor counsel the government against such a step? Is it not the duty of the Governor to uphold the constitution and the rule of law? If such a case is withdrawn what will be left of the processes of justice?” she asked.

She also highlighted that the charge sheet had already been filed and that in 2022, the direct witness, the victim’s daughter, gave evidence, naming and identifying all the accused. “At such a time, the UP government has taken a decision to withdraw the case on utterly indefensible grounds such as lathis were used not guns, there was no personal animosity with the victim, continuing the case will lead to communal disharmony and so on. All this time the prosecution has delayed the case, not giving notice to the witnesses to appear and today the delay is being made grounds to withdraw the case,” Karat added.