Cabinet ministers absent, Upper House adjourned

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Friday saw an unusual brief adjournment as no cabinet minister was present in the House when the session began. The proceedings were halted for 10 minutes after the Opposition raised the absence of any cabinet minister.

Shortly after the Upper House paid homage to those who foiled the terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001, Opposition MPs pointed out that no cabinet minister was present.

Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said he would take up the matter with the government and asked a junior minister to request a cabinet minister to be present in the House. “I understand the procedure. I have requested the minister. One of the cabinet ministers should come,” he said.

The Opposition, however, remained dissatisfied and insisted that proceedings be adjourned until a cabinet minister arrives. “This is an insult to the House. You have to adjourn the House till a cabinet minister comes,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. After waiting for about five minutes, Radhakrishnan adjourned the Upper House for 10 minutes.