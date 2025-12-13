Cash-strapped Punjab government hopes to generate Rs 3000 crore by selling land under OUVGL Scheme

CHANDIGARH: The cash-strapped AAP-led Punjab government, whose outstanding debt touched Rs 3.98 lakh crore till October this year, hopes to generate Rs 3,000 crore through monetisation.
It has identified parcels of unused land to be developed and sold under the three-decade-old Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Lands (OUVGL) Scheme to fulfil its pre-poll promise of providing a Rs 1,100 per month honorarium to all women in the state.
With only 14 months left for the Assembly elections, the move is aimed at tiding over the financial crisis.
Most of these lands belong to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). Employees and officers of the corporation have now decided to launch a protest movement against the sale of power sector land and assets, saying it will severely compromise future expansion of critical infrastructure such as substations, transmission corridors and power projects.
Sources said a meeting of the empowered committee of the OUVGL, headed by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, was held on Thursday, during which the development costs and net revenue expected from disposing of several land pockets in Patiala, Bathinda, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar were discussed.
It is estimated that Rs 2,789 crore could be generated from the sale of these land parcels belonging to PSPCL, the Health Department, the Transport Department, MARKFED, the Punjab Mandi Board, the Punjab Agro Industries Corporation and the Punjab Khadi and Village Industries Board.
Of the Rs 3,000 crore the state hopes to generate from the sale of these assets, the maximum revenue of Rs 2,219.58 crore is expected to come from six PSPCL properties in Patiala, Bathinda, Ludhiana and Jalandhar that are being considered for disposal.
These properties are proposed to be transferred to urban development authorities. The meeting also reviewed progress in retrieving land from various departments for transfer to these authorities, sources said.
Discussions were also held on transferring a 57.82-acre site in Mullanpur Garibdas village in Mohali from the Forest Department to the urban development authority. The land was first transferred to PUDA in March 2004, but in October 2010 the empowered committee of PUDA approved its transfer to the Forest Department as it fell under a green belt where a nature park was later developed after compensatory afforestation.
About 19 acres of the land were left untouched as they were encroached upon. As the land is not classified as forest land and was only used for compensatory afforestation, the government believes it can now be used for other activities. In lieu of this, compensatory afforestation would be carried out on a parcel of government land in Ludhiana, sources said.
Meanwhile, officers and employees from various unions and associations of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited held a meeting. After detailed deliberations, all unions unanimously resolved to launch a joint protest movement against the sale of power sector land and assets. They expressed deep concern that the sale of valuable land would severely compromise future expansion of critical infrastructure such as substations, transmission corridors and power projects.
The unions demanded that the government immediately withdraw the proposal and warned that any attempt to harm or compromise power sector assets would trigger immediate and statewide protests.