'Earning woman able to maintain herself': Allahabad HC sets aside maintenance order

LUCKNOW: In a significant decision, the Allahabad High Court set aside an order passed by the lower court of Gautam Buddh Nagar mandating a man to pay maintenance to his estranged wife, observing that she earned her living and did not reveal the true salary in her affidavit.

The bench comprising Justice Madan Pal Singh also allowed a criminal revision petition filed by the man Ankit Saha.

"A perusal of the impugned judgment indicates that in the affidavit filed before the trial court, the opposite party herself admitted that she is a post-graduate and a web designer by qualification. She is working as a senior sales coordinator in a company and getting a salary of Rs 34,000 per month," the court said in the order dated December 3.

"But in her cross-examination, she has admitted that she was earning Rs 36,000 per month. Such an amount for a wife who has no other liability cannot be said to be meagre; whereas the man has the responsibility of maintaining his aged parents and other social obligations," it observed.