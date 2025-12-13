ED summons codeine smuggling kingpin Shubham Jaiswal; warns of NBW, Interpol notice

LUCKNOW: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Lucknow Zone unit has issued a final summons to Shubham Jaiswal, identified as the kingpin of a codeine cough syrup smuggling racket, warning him that failure to appear on Monday will prompt the agency to seek a non-bailable warrant (NBW) and initiate proceedings for a Red Corner Notice against him through Interpol.

Notably, Jaiswal has already been served two summons by the ED but has so far failed to appear to record his statements in connection with the smuggling racket.

The ED issued the warning a day after the Allahabad High Court granted interim protection on Friday to Jaiswal and his father Bhola Prasad Jaiswal from arrest until December 17. The father-son duo is accused of running a massive cross-border narcotics racket in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the HC relief could not be extended to Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, who remains lodged in Sonbhadra jail in connection with other criminal cases. He was recently arrested at Ranchi airport while allegedly trying to flee the country. Shubham Jaiswal, along with his accomplices, has already fled the country and is believed to be in Dubai.