Ex-IAF officer held in Assam over alleged Pakistani links

GUWAHATI: A retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was arrested in Assam for his alleged links with Pakistani operatives, while Arunachal Police arrested four Kashmiri residents over the past few days in an alleged espionage case.

Retired Junior Warrant Officer Kulendra Sarma, a resident of the Patia locality of Tezpur in northern Assam’s Sonitpur district, was arrested late Friday night.

Preliminary investigation revealed he had shared sensitive documents and information with Pakistani operatives. The police seized his laptop and mobile phone and sent them for a forensic examination.

Superintendent of Police, Barun Purkayastha, told TNIE that the police were tracking the accused for the past few weeks. "We received human intel about him. We kept him under technical surveillance, but slowly the matter was getting serious. We took time to collect evidence and picked him up eventually," Purkayastha said.

He added that the police were trying to find out if the accused had any local associates. A case was registered against him under relevanthe t sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.