Gujarat BJP internal rift: MP Vasava alleges corruption, MLA Deshmukh threatens defamation

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat BJP has once again come under the spotlight as a verbal duel has erupted between two of its members, Rajpipla MLA Dr Darshana Deshmukh and Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava.

On December 7, BJP MP Mansukh Vasava, during a press conference, alleged “large-scale corruption in the political leadership and administrative system of Narmada district.” While the charge was sweeping, Vasava did not name any individual.

Dr Darshana Deshmukh, while addressing the media on Friday, accused the MP of indirectly linking her to Aam Aadmi Party’s Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava, an insinuation she said had “defamed” her.

“He alleged corruption but did not name anyone,” Deshmukh said. “Instead, he hinted at a nexus between me and Chaitar Vasava. Because of this, my image has been damaged.”

“If there is corruption, he should prove it. Otherwise, I will file a defamation case. If I have to go to court, I will definitely go.”