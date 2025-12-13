Gujarat couple, three-year-old child, trying to immigrate to Portugal kidnapped in Libya: Officials

MEHSANA: A couple from Gujarat's Mehsana district and their three-year-old daughter were allegedly taken hostage in Libya for a ransom of Rs 2 crore while trying to immigrate to Portugal, officials said on Saturday.

Kismatsinh Chavda, his wife Heenaben and daughter Devanshi were kidnapped in the North African nation, bordering the Mediterranean Sea, en route to Portugal, where the man's brother is settled, Mehsana Superintendent of Police Himanshu Solanki said.

He said that the family from Badalpura village in the district was travelling with the help of a Portugal-based agent with the plan to settle in the European country.

The official said Mehsana Collector SK Prajapati has been informed about the incident.