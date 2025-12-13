In a first in the country, Rajasthan HC to hear cases on two Saturdays a month to cut backlog

JAIPUR: In a major step to tackle the mounting backlog of cases, the Rajasthan High Court will now hold proceedings on two Saturdays every month, making it the first high court in the country to officially increase its number of working days to expedite the disposal of pending cases.

The decision follows an initiative by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant, who recently wrote to all high courts urging them to consider increasing working days to reduce case backlogs.

Sources said the decision was taken during a full court meeting of the Rajasthan High Court, where all judges agreed to amend the court calendar for the coming year. As a result, the number of working days will rise from 210 to over 230 annually.

Welcoming the move, former Rajasthan High Court judge Justice Panachand Jain told The New Indian Express that the decision aligns with the principle of natural justice, which calls for justice to be simple, quick and expeditious. “Working on two Saturdays is absolutely justified. Justice delayed is justice denied as the old saying goes. So when the court holds more hearings, the number of pending cases is bound to decrease,” he said.

On the likely impact, the former judge added that even if a small percentage of cases are disposed of faster, it would still be a significant achievement. “Even expediting two percent of cases is meaningful. This should be seen as a beginning, and more such steps are needed,” he said.

Along with extending working days, the High Court has also decided to launch a pilot project to further ease judicial workload. Under this initiative, one evening court each will be set up at the magistrate level in Jaipur and Jodhpur. A committee comprising Acting Chief Justice Sharma and Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati will be formed to take further decisions related to this project.

The decision coincides with a two-day West Zone Regional Conference currently underway in Jaisalmer under the chairmanship of CJI Justice Surya Kant. The conference, themed “Advancing the rule of law through technology – challenges and opportunities,” is focusing on digital court infrastructure, the use of technology and artificial intelligence in judicial processes, and the modernisation of court functioning.

Nearly 20 judges of the Supreme Court are participating in the conference, along with judges of the Rajasthan High Court and over 100 district and sessions judges from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.