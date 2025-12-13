IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights for the second day in a row, two cancelled due to 'technical reasons'

NEW DELHI: IndiGo is all set to operate over 2,050 flights by the end of Saturday. This will mark the second consecutive day that it will be crossing 2,000 flights in operations. There were two last minute cancellations recorded yesterday (Friday) due to “technical reasons.”

In an official release, the airline said, “Demonstrating continuous operational normalisation and stability consecutively for the last five days, IndiGo is set to operate over 2,050 flights today, as per its revised schedule, scaled down in line with government directive.”

It added, “Yesterday, we operated over 2,050 flights with only two cancellations, due to technical issues. All the affected customers were accommodated in alternate flights immediately,” it said.

Meanwhile, continuing with its culture of concealing as much information as possible, Indigo refused to share details of the cancelled flights.

The statement said that all its 138 operational destinations have been connected presently with its on-time performance consistently normal as per the airline’s standards.

“We continue to uphold the integrity of our revised flight schedule and strongly urge our passengers not to be misled by any false information about mass cancellations across our network. We have also informed all our airport partners to publish the new flight schedules of the adjusted network on terminal screens to avoid any confusion,” it said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had on December 9 permitted the airline to axe its operational fleet by upto ten percent to keep the show going. This figure falls under the planned cancellations and are not considered.