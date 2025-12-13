Inter-state criminal nabbed in Indore after returning to fill SIR voter form

BHOPAL: Coming back to his home city Indore reportedly to fill up his Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter enumeration form recently, a hardened inter-state criminal landed in the Madhya Pradesh police’s net.

Identified as Abdul Rashid, alias Talwar Singh (54), the criminal is accused in around 100 cases, including robbery, theft and murder in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states. He had recently returned to Indore after many years just to fill up the SIR enumeration form.

On December 3, he broke into a closed flat in Indore’s Geeta Nagar locality and decamped with gold and silver jewellery valued in lakhs of rupees.

Multiple teams were formed by the Indore Palasia police to crack the burglary-theft case, which led to the arrest of Abdul Rashid a few days later in Indore, following a specific tip-off.

“His questioning revealed that he had come down to his home city Indore after many years for filling up his SIR enumeration form. After filling the form, he committed the crime at the closed flat in Geeta Nagar, but acting on specific intelligence, the police arrested him a few days later,” Indore police spokesperson and additional DCP of the city crime branch Rajesh Dandotiya told TNIE on Saturday.

Subsequent investigations, based on Rashid’s sustained grilling, revealed that he was accused in around 100 cases of theft, robbery, burglary, murder and attempted murder in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states.