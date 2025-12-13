Kolkata Diary | CM to review prep for Gangasagar mela

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with her cabinet colleagues, chief secretary, home secretary, DGP and senior officials at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Monday to review preparations for the Gangasagar mela to be held mid-January in South 24 Parganas district.

Lakhs of Hindu pilgrims from across the country gather at the fair ground every year on Makar Sankranti to take holi dip at Gangasagar. The fair is likely to draw a bigger turnout this time in the absence of other mega religious festivals like Kumbh Mela, said officials. It’s learnt that the CM will distribute responsibilities related to the Gangasagar event among senior ministers. She will also visit Gangasagar to review the situation.

Chicken patty sellers beaten up, three held

Kolkata Police arrested three people on Wednesday night on charge of beating up two Muslim chicken patty sellers during the Gita recital programme at Brigade Parade Ground on December 7. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Top BJP leaders, including state party chief Samik Bhattacharya, Union MoS for Education Sukanta Majumder and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, attended the Gita recital programme, besides thousands of sadhus.

The assault incident prompted lawyer Sayan Banerjee, also a CPI-M leader, to lodge an FIR against some unknown persons. After verifying the video footage, police arrested the accused.