Mandir-Masjid: How competitive faith politics is recasting Bengal's 2026 poll battle

KOLKATA: As West Bengal heads into an election year, a spate of temple–mosque announcements, scripture spectacles and date-sensitive symbolism is pushing the state’s politics into unfamiliar territory, sharpening communal polarisation in a borderland shaped by Partition memories, demographic anxieties and a coexistence periodically tested by political mobilisation.

From the bordering Murshidabad district to the planned township of Salt Lake on the eastern fringes of Kolkata, faith has emerged as the most audible idiom of political mobilisation, often drowning out conversations on migration, jobs, prices and governance, as rival players test how far religious assertion can stretch Bengal’s electoral grammar ahead of the Assembly polls.

The immediate spark came on December 6, which marks the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir pressed ahead with laying the foundation stone of a mosque “modelled on the original Babri structure” in Murshidabad’s Rejinagar, under unprecedented security cover.

Kabir argued that the political moment itself had shifted.

“People are trying to pretend that faith has no place in Bengal’s politics. That phase is over. Whether one likes it or not, questions of identity, dignity and religious rights will shape the next election. The next elections will be fought on questions of honour and belonging. Anyone denying that is not reading the ground,” Kabir told PTI.

In nearby Banjatiya in Murshidabad, BJP leaders also conducted groundwork rituals for a Ram temple, framing it as resistance to what they called minority appeasement.

Elsewhere, the saffron party sharpened its pitch around cultural assertion, while the TMC moved quickly to distance itself from Kabir’s actions.

“Bengal’s culture has never supported competitive religious politics. The party believes faith is personal and politics must remain inclusive. We will not allow Bengal to be converted into a laboratory for polarisation experiments borrowed from elsewhere,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

The response underlined the party’s political tightrope — managing a minority base that accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the electorate, while arresting signs of Hindu drift amid intensifying identity politics.

On December 7, Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds, the most politically loaded public stage, hosted a massive Bhagavad Gita recital projected as “five lakh voices chanting together”. Senior BJP leaders and nationally known monks filled the dais, even as organisers insisted the event was spiritual rather than political.

Kabir was quick to announce a similar Quran recital event in Murshidabad district.