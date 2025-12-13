Messi mania grips Kolkata as Argentine legend kicks off GOAT India Tour

Thousands of football fans braved the December chill and stayed awake past midnight to welcome Argentine superstar Lionel Messi as he arrived in Kolkata early Saturday for his three-day, four-city GOAT India Tour 2025, triggering scenes of near-hysteria across the city.

Messi’s private Gulfstream V aircraft touched down at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 2.26 am, setting off a frenzy among supporters who had gathered in large numbers at the international arrivals terminal. Chants of “Messi, Messi”, fluttering Argentina flags and flashing mobile phones turned the airport into a carnival-like scene, with fans running between gates in the hope of catching a glimpse of their idol.

However, heavy security arrangements meant that the Barcelona legend was whisked out through a VIP exit and driven straight to his hotel around 3.30 am, leaving hundreds of waiting fans disappointed. Only a handful of airport staff reportedly saw Messi briefly as he stepped off the aircraft, dressed in a black suit over a white T-shirt.

Messi arrived in Kolkata along with long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. A large police convoy escorted the trio to a five-star hotel, where another crowd had gathered deep into the night. The hotel lobby echoed with chants as fans wearing sky-blue jerseys, scarves and wigs in Argentina’s colours waited anxiously, some even booking rooms to stay as close to the football icon as possible.

Security was tightened across the city, with barricades, police deployment at key crossings and heightened surveillance around the hotel. The entire seventh floor, where Messi checked into a suite, was sealed off.