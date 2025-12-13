Messi mania grips Kolkata as Argentine legend kicks off GOAT India Tour

Thousands of football fans braved the December chill and stayed awake past midnight to welcome Argentine superstar Lionel Messi as he arrived in Kolkata early Saturday for his three-day, four-city GOAT India Tour 2025, triggering scenes of near-hysteria across the city.
Messi’s private Gulfstream V aircraft touched down at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 2.26 am, setting off a frenzy among supporters who had gathered in large numbers at the international arrivals terminal. Chants of “Messi, Messi”, fluttering Argentina flags and flashing mobile phones turned the airport into a carnival-like scene, with fans running between gates in the hope of catching a glimpse of their idol.
However, heavy security arrangements meant that the Barcelona legend was whisked out through a VIP exit and driven straight to his hotel around 3.30 am, leaving hundreds of waiting fans disappointed. Only a handful of airport staff reportedly saw Messi briefly as he stepped off the aircraft, dressed in a black suit over a white T-shirt.
Messi arrived in Kolkata along with long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. A large police convoy escorted the trio to a five-star hotel, where another crowd had gathered deep into the night. The hotel lobby echoed with chants as fans wearing sky-blue jerseys, scarves and wigs in Argentina’s colours waited anxiously, some even booking rooms to stay as close to the football icon as possible.
Security was tightened across the city, with barricades, police deployment at key crossings and heightened surveillance around the hotel. The entire seventh floor, where Messi checked into a suite, was sealed off.
Despite the disappointment of not seeing him, emotions ran high. Children sat on shoulders, drums rolled and fans waved flags, many calling the moment a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Satadru Dutta, promoter of the GOAT India Tour who received Messi at the airport, said the visit was historic for Kolkata. “He had come here in 2011 as Argentina captain. This time, he’s here after winning the World Cup and his eighth Ballon d’Or. This is special, a celebration,” he said, adding that Messi’s visit could give Indian football a significant boost.
Messi’s Kolkata itinerary includes a sponsors’ meet-and-greet and a tribute programme at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. The event will feature music, dance and an exhibition match between Mohun Bagan ‘Messi’ All Stars and Diamond Harbour ‘Messi’ All Stars. He is also scheduled to interact with young footballers, felicitate Bengal’s Santosh Trophy-winning team and take a lap of honour. A virtual unveiling of a 70-foot statue of Messi at Lake Town is also planned.
From Kolkata, Messi will fly to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, where he is expected to meet political leaders, corporate figures and celebrities, and finally Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. In Hyderabad, he will feature in a short friendly penalty shootout against a team led by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
The programme includes a 15–20 minute exhibition match between Singareni RR9 and Aparna–Messi All Stars, followed by penalty shootouts. Messi will also take individual penalty kicks as part of the showcase, organisers said.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend the event, Telangana Congress sources said. He is expected to arrive in Hyderabad in the evening and proceed to the stadium after meeting Messi at his hotel. A short exhibition match and football clinic are planned in Hyderabad.
While Mumbai will host a philanthropic fashion event and sports activities. The tour will conclude in Delhi with a felicitation ceremony and a celebrity match.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sought a detailed report from the state government on the arrangements for Messi’s Kolkata programme, following complaints from football enthusiasts over “hefty” ticket prices. According to Raj Bhavan sources, the governor questioned why common fans were unable to see the star and sought clarification on the role of private organisers in monetising the event.
Kolkata, long known for its deep-rooted football culture, has hosted global legends from Pelé and Maradona to Oliver Kahn and Diego Forlán. Yet, for many in the city, Messi’s arrival has rekindled memories of its most passionate footballing moments — even if, for some, the glimpse of the legend remained elusive.