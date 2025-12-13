Over 700 officers commissioned as Army, IAF hold Passing Out Parades in Dehradun, Hyderabad

NEW DELHI: The services of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force were joined by more than 700 officers, men and women on Saturday following the Passing Out Parades held at their respective academies.

The Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, resonated with pride, tradition and military splendour as the 157th Passing Out Parade (POP) was conducted at the historic Drill Square, while the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) took place at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, Hyderabad, on the same day.

According to the IAF, the AFA POP marked the successful culmination of pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets from the flying and ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan reviewed the parade and conferred the President’s Commission on the graduating Flight Cadets of the 216 Course.

A total of 244 Flight Cadets, including 215 men and 29 women, graduated on the occasion. The service of Armed Forces personnel formally begins from the day the President, as Supreme Commander, grants the commission.

On the occasion, six officers from the Indian Navy, eight officers from the Indian Coast Guard and two trainees from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam were awarded ‘Wings’ on the successful completion of flying training, while ‘Brevets’ were conferred on five officers after completing their navigation training. The IAF’s commissioning ceremony also included the administration of oaths to the newly commissioned Flying Officers, who pledged to safeguard the sovereignty and honour of the nation, in the presence of proud family members.

Addressing the gathering, General Chauhan emphasised the need to create and sustain asymmetry to win future wars, underlining technology as a decisive factor.

He stressed the importance of AI-driven data fusion, man–unmanned teaming, autonomous and unmanned systems, and operations in the cognitive domain. Referring to Operation Sindoor as a testimony to the IAF’s unparalleled professionalism, he said it must be guided by the principles of JAI -- Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation -- which will shape India’s future combat power, and encouraged the officers to serve boldly and lead fearlessly.