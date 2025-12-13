PM renaming MGNREGA to claim credit for revolutionary scheme: Congress

NEW DELHI: With the Cabinet approving a Bill to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Congress on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing this to claim credit, and the move is "nothing but a cosmetic change to paper over the deliberate neglect being meted out to this scheme."

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Bill to rename the MGNREGA and increase the number of work days, sources said.

According to them, the scheme will now be renamed as 'Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna', and the number of work days under it would be increased from 100 days at present to 125 days.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said the PM, who once called MGNREGA a "monument of failure", is now renaming it to claim credit for the revolutionary scheme.

"It's yet another way of erasing Mahatma Gandhi from our national psyche, especially from the villages, where, he said, India's soul resides," he alleged.