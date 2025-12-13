Kolkata Messi event: Chief organiser arrested as Mamata orders high-level probe into alleged mismanagement

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a high-level probe into the alleged mismanagement that led to chaos during the much-awaited visit of football legend Lionel Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, police on Saturday arrested the chief organiser of the event.
Satadru Datta, promoter and chief organiser of the Kolkata leg of Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025, was detained at the airport, where he had gone to see off the football legend and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad.
"We are looking into whether there was any mismanagement from the organiser's side, which led to the chaos at the stadium," West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar told PTI.
The organiser has given in writing that he will refund the prices of tickets he sold to the disappointed spectators, Kumar added.
Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Jawed Shamim later confirmed that Datta has been arrested.
"There is normalcy now. The second part is the investigation; the FIR has been lodged, and the chief organiser has been arrested… I’m telling you, they (organisers) are promising that they will return (ticket fee to fans). We will see how it can be done," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Chaos erupted at the stadium after spectators, who had paid hefty sums to see the football legend, protested after being unable to catch a clear glimpse of Messi, as he remained surrounded by security personnel and others.
Messi, who is on a three-day, four-city GOAT India Tour 2025, arrived at the stadium around 11.30 am along with long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul, and was the first to step onto the ground.
Apologising to Messi and fans, CM Mamata said a committee headed by retired Justice Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Hill Affairs) as members, would conduct a detailed inquiry, fix responsibility and suggest corrective measures.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has sought a detailed report from the state government on the arrangements for the programme, following complaints from football enthusiasts over “hefty” ticket prices.
"Henceforth, a Standard Operating Procedure should be in place to ensure smooth conduct and proceedings for such large congregations," the Governor said.
The Lok Bhavan official said the governor has also directed the state government to book the organiser under attempt to murder charges.
Bose said the state government should find out how and who was behind making "Messi a commodity."