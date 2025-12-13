Kolkata Messi event: Chief organiser arrested as Mamata orders high-level probe into alleged mismanagement

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a high-level probe into the alleged mismanagement that led to chaos during the much-awaited visit of football legend Lionel Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, police on Saturday arrested the chief organiser of the event.

Satadru Datta, promoter and chief organiser of the Kolkata leg of Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025, was detained at the airport, where he had gone to see off the football legend and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad.

"We are looking into whether there was any mismanagement from the organiser's side, which led to the chaos at the stadium," West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar told PTI.

The organiser has given in writing that he will refund the prices of tickets he sold to the disappointed spectators, Kumar added.

Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Jawed Shamim later confirmed that Datta has been arrested.

"There is normalcy now. The second part is the investigation; the FIR has been lodged, and the chief organiser has been arrested… I’m telling you, they (organisers) are promising that they will return (ticket fee to fans). We will see how it can be done," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Chaos erupted at the stadium after spectators, who had paid hefty sums to see the football legend, protested after being unable to catch a clear glimpse of Messi, as he remained surrounded by security personnel and others.