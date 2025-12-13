Punjab local body polls: CM Mann slams Congress, SAD for accusing AAP-govt of 'high-handedness'

CHANDIGARH: A day ahead of the local body polls in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for accusing AAP government of high-handedness.

He accused the parties of "bellyaching" after sensing defeat in the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Targeting the Congress and SAD, Mann said they have accepted their defeat in the polls. "They're aware that the people are not with them. That is why they have started alleging that AAP looted votes. Why can't they introspect?" he quizzed.

Mann further alleged that rival parties were forming alliances at the grassroots to counter AAP’s influence. "At many places, these rival parties are supporting common candidates against AAP. But the public will vote for AAP, the only party with credibility that delivers on promises," he said. "We are seeking votes based on our works. But, they (opposition) are crying that their papers were snatched," he said.

CM Mann hit out at former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying he made an "irresponsible" statement. Earlier, Channi had alleged that the AAP government in the state had printed fake ballot papers for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections on December 14.

"Both the Congress and Akali Dal have accepted their defeat in the rural polls, but are accusing the AAP government of high-handedness against opposition candidates," Mann claimed.