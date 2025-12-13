Punjab local body polls: CM Mann slams Congress, SAD for accusing AAP-govt of 'high-handedness'

CHANDIGARH: A day ahead of the local body polls in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for accusing AAP government of high-handedness.
He accused the parties of "bellyaching" after sensing defeat in the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.
Targeting the Congress and SAD, Mann said they have accepted their defeat in the polls. "They're aware that the people are not with them. That is why they have started alleging that AAP looted votes. Why can't they introspect?" he quizzed.
Mann further alleged that rival parties were forming alliances at the grassroots to counter AAP’s influence. "At many places, these rival parties are supporting common candidates against AAP. But the public will vote for AAP, the only party with credibility that delivers on promises," he said. "We are seeking votes based on our works. But, they (opposition) are crying that their papers were snatched," he said.
CM Mann hit out at former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying he made an "irresponsible" statement. Earlier, Channi had alleged that the AAP government in the state had printed fake ballot papers for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections on December 14.
"Both the Congress and Akali Dal have accepted their defeat in the rural polls, but are accusing the AAP government of high-handedness against opposition candidates," Mann claimed.
He added, "The man who was CM for 111 days is making irresponsible statements that 100 pre-printed ballot papers are being used in each constituency. He has sensed defeat and is making such baseless allegations. It would do him good if he concentrated on arranging for the money to get the chief ministership or two deputy chief minister berths."
He highlighted his government's work in the state -- 600 units of free electricity, availability of water for irrigation until the last mile, improved road connectivity, opening of mohalla clinics, and closure of 17 toll plazas.
"The public is impressed by our work on upgrading school infrastructure, setting up aam aadmi clinics, constructing 43,000 km of roads, ensuring water reaches the tail ends of irrigation channels, and promoting canal irrigation over tubewells," Mann said.
Giving details of the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls, Mann said out of 2,833 zones of block samitis, 340 AAP candidates, three Congress nominees and eight Independent candidates have been elected unopposed. "If the ruling party was misusing official machinery, why would there be 2,433 Congress and 1,814 Akali candidates contesting Panchayat Samiti polls? If the Congress and independent candidates were elected unopposed, then wasn't there any high-handedness in these seats?" Mann asked.
He said, "AAP has fielded candidates in all 347 Zila Parishad seats. Congress could contest only 331 seats, Akalis 298, and BJP 215. In Panchayat Samiti polls, AAP fielded candidates in 2,771 seats, Congress on 2,433, Akalis on 1,814, BJP on 1,127, and BSP on 195. Prospective candidates believe Congress is in political doldrums after prominent leaders failed to secure wins for their kin in various bypolls."
A total of 1,396 candidates are contesting the Zila Parishad polls and nomination papers of these candidates were also accepted, he said.