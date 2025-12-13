Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu are alike, want to be PM, CM before performing: Punjab CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Taking a dig at his political rivals, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday remarked that both senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu are alike as they want to be elected Prime Minister and Chief Minister respectively without first doing something for the people.

Addressing a press conference here, Mann said, "They have the same problem, both want to become Prime Minister and Chief Minister before performing. Rahul Gandhi says make me Prime Minister, I will do something for the people. But people ask him, first do something, then we will make you the Prime Minister. It is the same with Navjot Sidhu. He says make me the CM, I will do something for Punjab. People ask him to do something for Punjab, then they will make him the chief minister."

Without naming Sidhu, CM Mann asked, "One of them is saying he should be the CM otherwise he will continue to work for television. I was also on TV, have I done a favour to Punjab by quitting?"

Mann went on to say that when Sidhu was a minister in the Congress government in Punjab, he could have done something for the welfare of the people if he had undertaken the responsibilities of his department. "As local bodies minister, Sidhu could have addressed issues such as cleanliness, sewerage, street lighting and road conditions in cities and could have changed the face of cities," he said.

"Later, Sidhu was given charge of the power department. He accused the then CM Amarinder Singh of not allowing him to work. He should have prepared a proposal to give 600 units of free electricity to the public the way we did it," said Mann and added had then CM Amarinder rejected it, Sidhu could have projected himself as someone who wanted to provide free power. "If Amarinder accepted it, Sidhu would have been a hero. If he rejected it, Sidhu would still have been a hero. It was a win-win situation," he said.