Rs 92 crore seized through anti-Naxal operations, severe psychological damage inflicted on 'urban naxals': Centre

The Union Government on Saturday announced it has so far seized assets worth Rs 92 crore through a multi-agency coordinated action against Naxalite movements across the country.

In a statement, the BJP-led Centre said it had inflicted severe moral and psychological damage on what it described as "urban naxals" by tightening control over their information networks.

To meet the firm target of making the country completely Naxal-free by March 2026, the government has created a dedicated vertical in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has seized Rs 40 crore, state authorities have seized an additional Rs 40 crore, while the Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 12 crore, the statement said.

"Simultaneous action has inflicted severe moral and psychological damage on urban Naxals and tightened control over their information warfare networks," it added.

Giving exhaustive details of action taken against the Maoist extremists, the government said only three districts remain "most-affected" by Naxalism in 2025 compared to 36 in 2014.

In 2025 so far, 317 Naxals have been neutralised, 862 arrested and 1,973 surrendered, it said.

"A total of 28 top Naxal leaders have been neutralised, including one Central Committee Member in 2024 and five in 2025," it said.

Listing out major successes by security forces, the government said 27 hardcore Naxals were killed in Operation Black Forest, 24 surrendered in Bijapur on May 23, 2025, and 258 surrendered in October 2025 across Chhattisgarh (197) and Maharashtra (61), including 10 senior Naxals.