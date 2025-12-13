Security increased at Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Bhopal residence

BHOPAL: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s open-to-all official residence, ‘Mama Ka Ghar’, in the Madhya Pradesh capital has now turned into a heavily barricaded fortress following an increased security threat perception.

A large number of metallic barricades have been erected outside the B-8–B-9 combined bungalow in the high-security 74 Bungalows area of Bhopal. The bungalow, which has been Chouhan’s official residence since January 2024, was named ‘Mama Ka Ghar’ after he shifted there from the Chief Minister’s residence, weeks after Dr Mohan Yadav took charge as CM. Chouhan ruled Madhya Pradesh as chief minister for over 16 years.

Highly placed sources in the state police said security at the residence has been augmented following specific alerts from New Delhi, indicating that the former chief minister and present Union minister is increasingly on the radar of across-the-border handlers of terrorist groups and separatist elements operating in the country.

“The security here has been beefed up since Friday night, with round the clock Dial-112 emergency response vehicle and a strong police picket having been deployed outside the big bungalow,” a senior police officer, part of the enhanced security apparatus, told TNIE on Saturday.

Chouhan already enjoys Z+ personal security cover, which was approved by the Union Home Ministry in December 2018, days after his 13-year-long BJP government lost power to the Congress in the Assembly elections. The Z+ category is extended to individuals facing severe threats and includes crack commandos, bulletproof vehicles and advanced security equipment. It is second only to the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover provided to the Prime Minister.

Confirming the enhancement, Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said, “The security of the highest level of protectees is reviewed periodically and based on the periodic review of the union minister’s security, the security apparatus at his residence in Bhopal has been enhanced.”

While state police sources maintained that the security has been stepped up based on specific intelligence inputs from the national capital, political circles in Bhopal offered varying interpretations. Sections within the state BJP were abuzz with speculation that the move could signal Chouhan’s strong prospects of becoming the party’s next national president.