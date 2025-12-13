Shivraj Patil’s last rites performed with state honours; Om Birla, Kharge present

LATUR: The last rites of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Shivraj Patil were performed with full state honours in his home district Latur in Maharashtra on Saturday, with many top leaders in attendance.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre were among those present.

A prominent member of the Lingayat community, Patil was buried in his farm at Varvanti village, six km from Latur, in a seated, meditative posture.

This Lingayat ritual stems from their belief that the soul of the deceased immediately unites with Shiva and is not subject to the cycle of rebirth, thus making the cremation rites to release the soul from the body unnecessary.

Birla laid a wreath on Patil’s mortal remains. Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal and Lok Sabha member from Latur, Shivaji Kolge were present.

Before the last rites, Patil was accorded a gun salute.

Patil, 90, passed away on Friday at Latur following a brief illness. In a political career spanning half a century, he held several positions in the Central government, including Speaker of the Lok Sabha and several ministries.

He started his career as a member of the Latur Municipal Corporation in 1967 and was the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.