Since 2019, a total of 1,106 left wing extremists have been 'neutralised': MHA

NEW DELHI: Since 2019, a total of 1,106 LWEs (Left Wing Extremists) have been neutralised, 7,311 arrested, and 5,571 have surrendered across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha recently.

In 2025 alone (till December 1), security forces neutralised 335 LWEs, arrested 942, and facilitated the surrender of 2,167 LWE cadres.

To prevent resurgence of CPI (Maoist) activity in areas now freed from Left Wing Extremism, the ministry has designated 27 districts as “Legacy & Thrust Districts” under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme.

This move comes amid a sharp decline in LWE-related violence, which has fallen from 1,936 incidents in 2010 to 218 in 2025.

In a recent reply in the Rajya Sabha, the Ministry stated that there has been a special focus on choking the financial networks of Left Wing Extremists and unearthing the nexus between CPI (Maoist) and its financial supporters. This, combined with coordinated action by state and central forces, has led to the eradication of the red menace from most parts of the country.

As part of its strategy to curb LWE influence, the government has expanded road infrastructure over 14,978 km so far under two LWE-specific schemes—the Road Requirement Plan and the Road Connectivity Project for LWE-affected areas.

The MHA also informed the Upper House that, for capacity building of states since 2014–15, a total of ₹3,523.48 crore has been released to LWE-affected states under the SRE scheme. These funds have been used for operational expenditure and training needs of security forces, rehabilitation of surrendered LWE cadres, and ex-gratia payments to families of civilians killed in LWE violence and martyred security personnel.

Additionally, works worth ₹1,757 crore have been sanctioned to LWE-affected states under the Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) for strengthening state special forces, intelligence units, and the construction of fortified police stations. Emphasising the government’s focus on security infrastructure, the Ministry stated that more than 656 fortified police stations have been built over the last decade. In the past six years, 377 new security camps have been established in core LWE-affected areas.