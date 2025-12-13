Three Indo-Canadian truck drivers arrested after tow-truck shootout in Brampton

CHANDIGARH: Three Indian-origin Punjabi truck drivers have been arrested by Canadian police following a shootout between two rival tow-truck groups in Brampton, Ontario. A search is underway for a fourth suspect.

Releasing video footage of the incident, Peel Regional Police said they had arrested three men from Caledon in connection with a tow-truck-related shooting in Brampton and were seeking one remaining suspect.

The shooting occurred at around 10.45 pm local time on 7 October in a parking lot near the intersection of McVean Drive and Castlemore Road. Firearms were discharged during the incident, and one individual sustained minor physical injuries.

Police said the gunshots were fired during an altercation between two separate groups.