Three Indo-Canadian truck drivers arrested after tow-truck shootout in Brampton

CHANDIGARH: Three Indian-origin Punjabi truck drivers have been arrested by Canadian police following a shootout between two rival tow-truck groups in Brampton, Ontario. A search is underway for a fourth suspect.
Releasing video footage of the incident, Peel Regional Police said they had arrested three men from Caledon in connection with a tow-truck-related shooting in Brampton and were seeking one remaining suspect.
The shooting occurred at around 10.45 pm local time on 7 October in a parking lot near the intersection of McVean Drive and Castlemore Road. Firearms were discharged during the incident, and one individual sustained minor physical injuries.
Police said the gunshots were fired during an altercation between two separate groups.
In a statement, Peel Regional Police said: “Following a lengthy investigation, investigators identified three individuals associated with one of the involved groups. On 20 November, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Caledon. As a result, investigators located and arrested the following suspects.”
Manjot Bhatti (26) was charged with intentionally discharging a firearm recklessly, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, careless storage of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, knowledge of unauthorised possession of a firearm, and being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.
He was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton and has since been released on bail.
Navjot Bhatti (27) and Amanjot Bhatti (22) were charged with being occupants of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm. Both were released on undertakings with conditions and are required to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.
Investigators are continuing efforts to identify individuals from the other group involved, particularly the outstanding suspect who is believed to have discharged a firearm, as shown in released images. The suspect is described as a South Asian male wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white running shoes.