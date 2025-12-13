Union Minister Amit Shah vows to make Bastar India’s most developed tribal region

RAIPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday affirming that the country will eliminate outlawed Maoism by March 2026, pledged to make the Bastar region in south Chhattisgarh as the most developed tribal division in India.



Addressing the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics in Jagdalpur, Shah said that the country stands on the verge of completely wiping out the red terror and the Bastar Olympics next year will be organised in a Naxal-free Chhattisgarh.



Previous year 1.65 lakh players participated in the Bastar Olympics, while this year, 3.91 lakh players got registered, and the participation of women has increased by almost three times.



A team from Sports Authority of India was in Bastar to spot the talent of players in the Bastar Olympics. “Recognising the brilliance, our government has made arrangements to take such talented players from Bastar to the level where they can participate in the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games”, said Shah.



“We must not stop here, rather ensure that the seven districts of Bastar division become the most developed tribal region by December 2030. Our government’s resolve is to provide every person in Bastar with a house, electricity, toilet, drinking water, gas cylinder, 5 kg food grains and free medical treatment upto Rs 5 lakh, a dense network of primary and community health centres”, the home minister said.



He asserted that with the end of Maoism, there will be a new development in the area, establishing of new industries, scope for higher education, excellent sports complex and state-of-the-art hospitals will be set up in Bastar.



“We will bring a very attractive rehabilitation policy for those who have surrendered and the injured due to Maoists’ violence. Even now, the misled with weapons should lay down their arms, take advantage of the rehabilitation policy and be a part of a developed Bastar. Only peace can pave the way for development”, Shah averred.