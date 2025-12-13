Uttarakhand fast-tracks six ropeway projects to enhance pilgrimage, tourism connectivity

The six selected projects represent key links for pilgrims and tourists across the state. Work orders have already been issued for the high-demand routes connecting Sonprayag to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib.

The proposal for the Kathgodam to Hanumangarhi Temple (Nainital) ropeway is in the final stages of approval, while Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are being prepared for the Kanakchauri to Kartik Swami route. Tendering processes are underway for the DPRs of the Rathal Barsu to Barnala (Uttarkashi) and the vital Joshimath-Auli-Gorson ropeways.

The drive for rapid development is aimed at improving accessibility for the millions visiting the state. Over 50 lakh devotees undertake the Char Dham Yatra annually, a figure nearly matched by general domestic tourism.

"Once operational, these ropeways will not only significantly boost the number of devotees and tourists but will also open a major gateway to easier and more accessible travel," a source close to the development team noted.

Chief Secretary Vardhan emphasized that the initial focus will remain strictly on these six projects and directed officials to prepare detailed timelines for every stage of the Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib ropeway developments.

In a notable directive, he also ordered the inclusion of Kainchi Dham into the scope of the Kathgodam to Hanumangarhi project. "Given the continuously escalating crowds of devotees at Kainchi Dham, we must immediately explore the feasibility of a ropeway project there," Vardhan said, highlighting the need to plan for tourist site development and route expansion for the next five to ten years alongside the construction phase.

Officials acknowledged that while accelerating environmental and wildlife clearances is paramount, transporting heavy machinery to remote construction sites will present a significant logistical challenge.