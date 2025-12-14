Akhilesh says SP continues to be part of INDIA bloc

HYDERABAD: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday affirmed that his party continues to be part of the INDIA bloc.

His statement assumes significance as Uttar Pradesh is set to go to the Assembly polls in less than two years. He was speaking to the media after attending the VISION INDIA: Plan, Develop & Ascent summit here in the city.

He underlined the need to anchor artificial intelligence (AI) policy in the constitutional values of equality and social justice, arguing that technology must serve as an instrument of inclusive and egalitarian development rather than deepen existing divides.

He said the Constitution teaches equality and equal justice, and these principles must guide the government’s approach to emerging technologies. “Social justice should translate into equal justice. AI policies must ensure that opportunities created by technology reach everyone, including rural India,” he said, adding that the BJP would be defeated with the help of AI.

The VISION INDIA initiative, which describes itself as a nationwide series of summits and conferences, aims to plan India’s future by identifying sectoral challenges and opportunities.