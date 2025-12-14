'Amit Shah clarified for EC with trembling hands': Rahul Gandhi tears into BJP over vote theft allegations

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Election Commission on “vote theft” claims with “trembling hands” while speaking in Parliament.
Referring to a recent altercation between the two during a Lok Sabha debate on electoral reforms, the Congress MP said Shah appeared nervous while responding to the allegations.
Addressing the party's 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally at the Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi further claimed that the BJP shows courage only when it is in power, suggesting that the Home Minister’s demeanour reflected that reality.
"Amit Shah clarified for them (EC) with trembling hands in Parliament. I challenged him to debate at my press conference. Let us show the country who is speaking the truth. Did you see his trembling hands? Should I tell you why he was trembling?" Because they are only courageous when they have the power," Rahul Gandhi said at the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally at Ramleela Maidan in New Delhi.
The Rae Bareilly MP had challenged Amit Shah in Lok Sabha to have a debate on his three press conferences on "vote theft," which focused on alleged systematic voter deletion and duplicate entries in Karnataka, Haryana and Maharashtra, while the Home Minister was replying to the allegations levelled by Congress on EC and BJP.
Responding to the LoP's remarks, Shah said the former would not decide the order of his speech and should remain patient.
"The Leader of Opposition (LoP) asked for answers to his questions. You can't run the parliament with your obstinacy. I will decide the order of my speech. The parliament won't function like this. He should be patient. I will answer each and every point," he asserted.
Additionally, Rahul Gandhi, during his rally, vowed to change the 'CEC and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023' and to take action against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi once the Congress returns to power.
"Remember these names: Sukhbir Sandhu, Gnyanesh Kumar, Vivek Joshi. Election Commission is working with BJP. Narendra Modi ji has changed the law for them and said that the Election Commissioner can do anything but no action can be taken against them. Don't forget that you are the EC of India, not Modi's EC. We will change this law and take action against you. Because we are fighting for the truth," he said.
Gandhi also pointed out differences in the Congress and RSS ideologies by referring to a statement of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.
"Listen to RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat's statement, the world doesn't look at truth, it looks at power. Whoever has power is respected. This is Mohan Bhagwat's thinking. This ideology belongs to the RSS. Our ideology, the ideology of India, the ideology of Hinduism, the ideology of every religion in the world says that truth is the most important thing. Mohan Bhagwat says that truth is meaningless, power is important...I guarantee you from this stage, you will see, by upholding the truth, by standing behind the truth, we will remove Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the RSS government, from India," he said.
Congress's rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.
Also addressing the rally, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge launched sharp attacks on the BJP, alleging “vote chori” (vote theft) and questioning the integrity of the Election Commission.
Priyanka Gandhi claimed that every step of the poll process arouses suspicion and called on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to answer how they “conspired” to take away people’s voting rights. She asserted that the BJP will not be able to protect them and that they will eventually be held accountable.
“I challenge the BJP to contest polls on the ballot paper. They know they will never win,” Priyanka Gandhi said, adding that voters should not lose heart over losing Bihar, as the party alleges the BJP wins elections through “vote chori.” She cited the alleged payment of Rs 10,000 to women in Bihar during the Model Code of Conduct as evidence of electoral malpractice, questioning the fairness of elections and the impartiality of institutions under the Narendra Modi-led Centre.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed the criticism, calling those indulging in “vote chori” “gaddars” (traitors) who must be removed from power to protect voting rights and uphold the Constitution. Kharge said it is the duty of all Indians to unite under Congress ideology, which he claimed is the only force capable of saving the country, warning that the RSS ideology would “finish the nation.”
“The BJP people are ‘gaddars’ and ‘dramebaaz’ (indulge in theatrics). They need to be removed from power,” Kharge said. He also highlighted his personal sacrifice, noting that he postponed his son’s operation in Bengaluru to attend the rally, emphasising the importance of the cause to “save 140 crore people.”