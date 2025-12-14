'Amit Shah clarified for EC with trembling hands': Rahul Gandhi tears into BJP over vote theft allegations

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Election Commission on “vote theft” claims with “trembling hands” while speaking in Parliament.

Referring to a recent altercation between the two during a Lok Sabha debate on electoral reforms, the Congress MP said Shah appeared nervous while responding to the allegations.

Addressing the party's 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally at the Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi further claimed that the BJP shows courage only when it is in power, suggesting that the Home Minister’s demeanour reflected that reality.

"Amit Shah clarified for them (EC) with trembling hands in Parliament. I challenged him to debate at my press conference. Let us show the country who is speaking the truth. Did you see his trembling hands? Should I tell you why he was trembling?" Because they are only courageous when they have the power," Rahul Gandhi said at the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally at Ramleela Maidan in New Delhi.

The Rae Bareilly MP had challenged Amit Shah in Lok Sabha to have a debate on his three press conferences on "vote theft," which focused on alleged systematic voter deletion and duplicate entries in Karnataka, Haryana and Maharashtra, while the Home Minister was replying to the allegations levelled by Congress on EC and BJP.

Responding to the LoP's remarks, Shah said the former would not decide the order of his speech and should remain patient.

"The Leader of Opposition (LoP) asked for answers to his questions. You can't run the parliament with your obstinacy. I will decide the order of my speech. The parliament won't function like this. He should be patient. I will answer each and every point," he asserted.