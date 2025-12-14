Assam: 16 years after Jogdal murders, local organisation seeks NHRC's intervention for justice

GUWAHATI: Sixteen years after six members of a family were hacked to death in their house in Jogdal village in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district, a local organisation has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for justice for the victims.

It has urged the NHRC to take cognisance of human rights violations in the case and intervene to ensure a fair, independent and time-bound investigation.

On the night of December 12, 2009, unidentified assailants had brutally killed Harakanta Doloi, his wife Swapna, their three children and a nephew at their Jogdal residence.

The killings were suspected to have been linked to political leaders who used their influence to acquire land in the area to build a luxury hotel. The perpetrators have still not been brought to book.

The Dimoria Bikash Manch urged NHRC chairman Justice V R Rama Subramanian to look into the case.

Chief advisor of the Manch, Dibyajyoti Medhi, who submitted the petition on Saturday, said, "We met a member of the panel and handed our petition. He has assured us of looking into the case."

"It has been 16 years but justice has not been done yet. But, we are still hopeful that the NHRC will be able to get justice for the victims. Doloi was a marginal cultivator, and the family was economically impoverished, with no known enmity with any individual or group," he said.

The petition maintained that "the investigation was deliberately weakened due to the suspected involvement of a then minister of the Assam government".

The Congress was leading the government in Assam in 2009.