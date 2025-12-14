Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over alleged anti-election activities; India rejects charges

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh on Saturday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to convey its concerns over what it described as anti-election activities linked to fugitive political figures, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who are currently staying in India.

Soon after, New Delhi rejected the allegations and reiterated that India has never permitted its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh.

The interim government expressed “serious concern” over Sheikh Hasina’s continued public statements, alleging that these were encouraging her supporters to engage in violent acts aimed at disrupting the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections slated for February next year.

During the meeting, Dhaka reiterated its demand for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to face sentences passed by judicial authorities in Bangladesh. The ministry also raised concerns about the activities of fugitive Awami League leaders residing in India, accusing them of planning, organising and facilitating violence inside Bangladesh with the objective of obstructing the electoral process, an official release said.

The Bangladeshi also urged India to take immediate steps to stop such activities and to extradite those allegedly involved. It also sought India’s cooperation in preventing suspects linked to the recent attempted assassination of Sharif Osman Hadi, an independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency, from fleeing to Indian territory. Dhaka requested that, should any of the suspects enter India, they be apprehended and extradited without delay.

Stating that India is a close neighbour, the Bangladeshi foreign ministry said it expected New Delhi to support the people of Bangladesh in upholding justice and protecting democratic processes.

Responding to the developments, India strongly rejected the allegations. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: “India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh in its press note dated 14 December 2025.”

The MEA said that India’s stated position on the electoral process in Bangladesh, saying, “We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere.”

Rejecting claims that Indian territory was being used for destabilising activities, the statement added: “India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh.”

The MEA also placed responsibility for maintaining law and order on Dhaka: “We expect that the interim Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections.”

During the meeting, High Commissioner Pranay Verma conveyed India’s expectation that the elections in Bangladesh would be conducted peacefully and expressed New Delhi’s willingness to cooperate in that regard.