BJP appoints Bihar minister Nitin Nabin as party's working national president

NEW DELHI: The BJP Parliamentary Board on Sunday appointed Bihar cabinet minister Nitin Nabin as the party’s working national president, making him one of the youngest leaders to hold the post.

An official statement issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said the decision was approved by the party’s Parliamentary Board.

“The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Shri Nitin Nabin, Minister, Government of Bihar, as the National Executive President of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” the statement said.