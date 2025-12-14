BJP appoints Bihar minister Nitin Nabin as party's working national president

NEW DELHI: The BJP Parliamentary Board on Sunday appointed Bihar cabinet minister Nitin Nabin as the party’s working national president, making him one of the youngest leaders to hold the post.
An official statement issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said the decision was approved by the party’s Parliamentary Board.
“The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Shri Nitin Nabin, Minister, Government of Bihar, as the National Executive President of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” the statement said.
Nitin currently serves as a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar. He is considered one of the party’s sharpest strategists at the state level and has a strong RSS background.
The son of veteran BJP leader Nabin Kishor Sinha, Nitin is a four-time MLA from Patna’s Bankipur urban assembly seat. He has also served as the state president of the BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Bihar.
In BJP’s tradition, the post of working president has in the past often been a stepping stone to the position of full-time party president.