DGCA made contract staff ‘scapegoats’ by blaming them for IndiGo fiasco, alleges aviation expert

NEW DELHI: The removal of four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) in the aftermath of the Indigo fiasco by the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, (DGCA) has run into controversy.

An expert with 40 years of experience in the aviation industry, Sanjay Lazar, stirred a hornet’s nest on Sunday by charging the regulator of “making scapegoats” of the lower rung staff and demanded a probe by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to identify those responsible for the turmoil caused by the airline. Meanwhile, the DGCA countered the charges by stating the officials removed were directly responsible for keeping a watch on the functioning of Indigo for quite some time and had failed to do so.

An order issued on December 11 by Sunil Singh Rawat, Deputy Director of Administration, DGCA, stated, “The following FOIs under various categories, on contract basis, in DGCA are hereby relieved from DGCA with immediate effect to join their respective parent organisations.” They are pilots drawn from different airlines who were temporarily posted at the DGCA.

The names specified were Rish Raj Chatterjee (Consultant working as Deputy Chief Operations Inspector), Seema Jhamnani (Senior FOI) as well as Anil Kumar Pokahriyal and Priyam Kaushik (both Consultant FOIs) . It was an important development as they were the first heads to roll following the anguish experienced by lakhs of Indigo flyers from December 1 to 9.