I challenge BJP to contest fair election on ballot paper, they'll never win: Priyanka Gandhi at Delhi rally

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday challenged the BJP to prove its strength by winning a fair election conducted through ballot papers, alleging that the poll process has been deliberately made “suspicious” to undermine people’s voting rights.

Addressing the Congress’s ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, she claimed the BJP could not win elections without the backing of the Election Commission (EC), accusing the ruling party of benefiting from alleged “vote theft”.

Priyanka Gandhi said the country would not forget the names of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, asserting that they would one day have to answer how they “conspired” to take away citizens’ right to vote, regardless of any attempts to shield them.

"I challenge -- the BJP should contest a fair election on the ballot paper once. They will never be able to win and the BJP also knows this fact," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She alleged that the chief election commissioner and the two election commissioners are "attacking" India's democracy.

"For the first time in history, the entire opposition is stating that they don't trust the EC and the polls are not being conducted properly. From announcement of polls, voters list, model code of conduct, campaign, polling, counting, EVMs and results, every step has been made suspicious by them (election commissioners)," Priyanka Gandhi.

She alleged that all constitutional institutions had been forced to bend before the government.