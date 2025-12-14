Jharkhand to use ballot papers for municipal elections for first time

RANCHI: For the first time, municipal elections in Jharkhand will be conducted using ballot papers instead of EVMs. Since their introduction in 2013, EVMs have been used in the state’s municipal elections.

The State Election Commission cited insufficient availability of EVMs as the reason for the switch. Jharkhand does not have the required number of machines and depends on other states, which have expressed their inability to provide them. Additionally, the company that manufactures EVMs has requested at least a year to produce new machines for the state.

“Given the current situation, the commission has decided to conduct municipal elections using ballot papers,” said State Election Commission Secretary Radheshyam Prasad, adding that preparations are in full swing.

Different coloured ballot papers will be used for different positions. One colour will be for the chairperson’s post, while another will be for ward members. Voters will receive two ballot papers and cast their votes in separate ballot boxes. Sources said the ballot papers will be printed in pink and white.

Prasad confirmed that a sufficient number of ballot boxes are available, with the required quantity assessed based on the number of polling stations in each district. Painting and repair work of old boxes has also begun to ensure smooth polling.

The commission has decided to print the ballot papers in Ranchi this time, instead of Kolkata, to save time and resources and ensure better security arrangements.