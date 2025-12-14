Minimum temperature rises above freezing point after snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Several places in the higher reaches of the Kashmir region experienced snowfall overnight, leading to night temperatures rising above the freezing point for the first time this month, officials said here on Sunday.

Snowfall was reported at Zojila Pass, Minamarg and Baltal along the Srinagar-Drass axis in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said snowfall was also reported from Tulail in the Gurez valley of Bandipora district.

For the first time this December, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius against minus 2.9 degrees Celsius on Friday night, up by nearly five notches.

The night temperature was 3.2 degrees above the normal for this time of the season, weather department officials said.

Pulwama was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir, registering a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius. It was the only place where the minimum temperature was below the freezing point.