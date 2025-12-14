Two Indian-origin youths from Punjab shot dead in targeted attack in Canada

CHANDIGARH: In a targeted attack, two Indian-origin youths from Punjab were shot dead in southeast Edmonton, Canada, by unidentified assailants.

The deceased have been identified as Gurdeep Singh from Bareh village and Ranbir Singh from Uddat Saidewala village near Budhlada in Mansa, Punjab. According to information received by Gurdeep’s family from his friend Arshdeep, the two were on their way to celebrate a friend’s birthday when they were allegedly fired upon in the early hours of Friday.

Both youths had moved to Canada separately in pursuit of better career opportunities.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it believes the incident was a targeted attack and has launched an investigation.

In a statement, the EPS said it is investigating the suspicious deaths of two adult men in southeast Edmonton. Officers attempted life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

“On Friday, December 12, 2025, at approximately 1:43 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 32 Street and 26 Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located two males believed to be in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. EPS officers attempted lifesaving measures until EMS arrived and assumed care. Sadly, both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The EPS Homicide Section has taken over the investigation. Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday, December 16, and Wednesday, December 17, 2025,” the statement read.

The statement further noted, “Police are looking for a dark-coloured SUV that may have been in the area at the time of the shooting. Investigators are asking anyone in the area of Silverberry Road and 23 Avenue, as well as 34 Street and 29 Street, who may have dash camera or security footage from approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 11, to 2:30 a.m. on December 12, 2025, to contact police immediately. Police believe this to be a targeted event. The investigation is ongoing.”