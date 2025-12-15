Bihar CM Nitish Kumar under fire after pulling down doctor’s hijab at official event

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar triggered a political storm on Monday after a video surfaced showing him pulling down the hijab of a woman doctor during a government function in Patna, drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition and reviving questions about his conduct in public.

The incident occurred at an official event where Kumar, who recently took oath as chief minister for the 10th time, was distributing appointment certificates to AYUSH doctors. In the widely circulated video, the 74-year-old JD(U) leader is seen handing over a certificate to a woman doctor and gesturing at her to remove her hijab. Before she could respond, Kumar reached out and pulled it down, exposing her mouth and chin. Some people present at the venue were seen laughing, while Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary appeared to intervene and stop him.

TNIE could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The footage prompted strong reactions from Opposition parties, with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) condemning the chief minister’s action as inappropriate and disrespectful.