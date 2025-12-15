BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar flags lack of reliable data in ‘Chhattisgarh Anjor 2047’ vision

RAIPUR: Senior BJP legislator Ajay Chandrakar questioned his own government’s vision document ‘Chhattisgarh Anjor 2047’, scrutinising its basis, during the discussion in the Assembly on the state’s comprehensive roadmap that aims to achieve various ambitious goals on development.

Chandrakar, who was a minister twice during the BJP government led by Raman Singh, said the focus remains largely on education and health sector but lacks reflection of the Chhattisgarh state in the industrial policy.

“No attention has been given to ‘Make in Chhattisgarh’ in the industrial policy of the vision document. One cannot understand if the industrial policy was made for implementation or amendment as seen happening in every 15-20 days”, said BJP leader Chandrakar. He also questioned how the state’s irrigation capacity declined by three percentage points despite huge expenditure on projects, as reflected in the 2024–25 Economic Survey, and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

He also alleged that the policy document lacked a clear focus on women’s empowerment and poverty alleviation, while several other critical issues appeared to have been overlooked.

Responding to the criticism, State Finance Minister O P Choudhary said Chhattisgarh Anjor 2047 was not merely a policy document but a pledge to steer the state towards multidimensional and holistic development over the next 25 years.

Chandrakar further claimed that barely three per cent of the population was skilled, that there was no clarity in the definition of employment, and that official functioning in the state appeared to be operating in “auto-mode”.

The BJP-led Chhattisgarh government had unveiled the comprehensive roadmap Chhattisgarh Anjor in July this year, aiming to align the state’s development vision with Viksit Bharat 2047.

The state government maintains that Chhattisgarh is envisioned as a key powerhouse in energising the broader national goal of building a developed India by 2047.