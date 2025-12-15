Congress demands MP Dy CM and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla’s resignation over fire incident at Rewa GH

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Rajendra Shukla, is once again targeted by the Opposition party, following a fire at the Gynaecology Operation Theatre (OT) in a government hospital in Rewa district.

The state Congress chief has also demanded Shukla’s resignation while sharing a video of rats at a hospital, which he claimed was at the Jabalpur district hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, while a caesarean surgery was underway at the Gynaecology OT of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Rewa, smoke suddenly started emanating, followed by a blaze.

With the surgery being in the last stages after the birth of the stillborn child, the mother was safely evacuated out of the OT, and the baby’s charred body was left behind in the surgical tray.

While a probe has been initiated in the matter to find what triggered the blaze and fix accountability for the lapses, the state Congress chief Jitu Patwari demanded the resignation of Rajendra Shukla over the incident.