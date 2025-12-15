Draft electoral rolls to be published in West Bengal after large-scale SIR exercise

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to publish the draft electoral rolls for West Bengal on Tuesday, following the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ lists that began on November 4.

Voters will be able to verify their names in the draft rolls either online or offline, according to the Commission.

Sources in the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (WBCEO) office said the draft rolls were prepared through a four-step process — distribution, submission, digitalisation and data analysis of enumeration forms (EFs). All data related to the EFs have been uploaded on the Booth Level Officer (BLO) app over the past four days.

During the SIR exercise so far, 7,08,16,631 voters have been included in the draft rolls, sources said. As of January 2025, the electoral roll had 7,66,37,529 voters. During the revision process, 58,20,898 voters — including those who were dead, duplicate, permanently shifted or absent — have been deleted, the sources said, requesting anonymity.