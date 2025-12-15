Draft electoral rolls to be published in West Bengal after large-scale SIR exercise

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to publish the draft electoral rolls for West Bengal on Tuesday, following the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ lists that began on November 4.
Voters will be able to verify their names in the draft rolls either online or offline, according to the Commission.
Sources in the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (WBCEO) office said the draft rolls were prepared through a four-step process — distribution, submission, digitalisation and data analysis of enumeration forms (EFs). All data related to the EFs have been uploaded on the Booth Level Officer (BLO) app over the past four days.
During the SIR exercise so far, 7,08,16,631 voters have been included in the draft rolls, sources said. As of January 2025, the electoral roll had 7,66,37,529 voters. During the revision process, 58,20,898 voters — including those who were dead, duplicate, permanently shifted or absent — have been deleted, the sources said, requesting anonymity.
To check their details online, voters can visit the Commission’s website, eci.gov.in, or the official website of the WBCEO, ceowestbengal.gov.in. They can search using the elector’s name and photo identity card (EPIC) number, after which the voter’s details will be displayed.
If the websites are not available or accessible, voters can approach the BLOs appointed by the national poll body. A copy of the draft electoral rolls for each polling booth will be available with the BLOs. Voters may also seek assistance from Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties. A separate list of names deleted from the rolls will also be published.
What should voters do if their names are not included in the draft electoral rolls?
Those who have not been able to match their names with those of their kin in the 2002 Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal will be asked to attend a hearing called by the Commission. Electors seeking inclusion of their names will have to explain to the officials conducting the hearing why their names could not be linked and submit proof of Indian citizenship and voting eligibility.
Documents required when a voter attends the hearing for inclusion of his or her name in the electoral rolls include:
Identity card as a state or central government employee or pension holder
Birth certificate
Passport
Madhyamik or any other educational qualification certificate
Residential certificate issued by any organisation under the state government
Forest rights certificate
Caste certificate
Family register issued by the local administration
Land allotment or house allotment certificate issued by the government
Any document issued before 1987 by a post office, bank, Life Insurance Corporation or any local authority