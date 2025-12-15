‘Elevation above caste & dynasty politics’: BJP’s new UP chief takes over

LUCKNOW: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was on Sunday appointed as the president of the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit, ending months of speculation over who would secure the coveted position.

Chaudhury extended his gratitude to the party leadership on the occasion, saying, “Only in the BJP can an ordinary party worker like me be elevated to role of leadership like this. The decision is guided neither by dynastic politics nor caste politics.”

The announcement was made in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Union Minister Piyush Goyal and party national general secretary Vinod Tawde were also present.

A seven-time Lok Sabha MP from Maharajganj, Chaudhary is the fourth Kurmi leader to lead the party in the state’s history. Chaudhary had filed his nomination papers for the post on Saturday. The 61-year-old is also a prominent OBC leader from Gorakhpur, the stronghold of UP CM Yogi Adityanath in eastern Uttar Pradesh. His name was proposed by the CM himself.

The party’s decision to name him as the state unit chief seems to have been shaped by the its electoral setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the OBC voter base drifted away from it. Chaudhury’s election was finalised reportedly keeping in mind the party’s electoral strategy for the Assembly elections slated for early 2027 as well as the three-tier panchayat polls due in the middle of next year.

Chaudhary assured party workers that they are of prime importance for him. “I will fight for you and will become adamant for your rights. I will always be available to listen to you as karyakarta (worker), karyakram (events), karyalaya (office) and kosh (treasury) – all these four factors are significant for any organisation,” he said.