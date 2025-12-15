Fire at Dalit family’s home in MP that killed two teenagers takes communal turn now; 'love jihad' allegations surface

BHOPAL: A fateful blaze at a Dalit family’s house in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, which killed two teenage boys, has taken a communal turn ten days after the incident.

Activists related to various Hindu outfits reached out to a charitable trust hospital in Sagar city on Monday, alleging that the fire at the house in Chandamau village on the intervening night of December 4-5 was ignited by Muslim youth Fahim Khan alias Sonu.

Sonu was allegedly stalking and troubling the family’s 20-year-old daughter.

The victim’s family members, including the mother and her elder daughter, supported the allegations of the activists in the saffron outfits.

The elder daughter, a 23-year-old young woman, is currently recuperating from 60 per cent burn injuries at the same hospital, where her 17-year-old brother died on Sunday night.

The mother-daughter duo alleged that Fahim Khan, who resides in the same village, was regularly troubling the younger daughter, and on being asked by the family to stay away from her, Fahim had threatened to kill the entire family.

The elder of the two daughters, who is hospitalised, claimed that she had seen Fahim running away from near their house just when the blaze was triggered.

While alleging it to be a ‘Love Jihad’ incident, the Hindu outfit members demanded that a case be registered against Fahim, followed by his arrest.

When the incident took place, the elder daughter and her two brothers, aged 14 and 17, were present in the house. Their father, mother and their younger daughter were away when the killer blaze happened.