From Patna to Delhi, BJP’s new president keeps low profile, delivers smartly

PATNA: Fifth-term BJP MLA and minister Nitin Nabin was a surprise pick as the party’s national working president. Considered the youngest to be elevated to the BJP’s key post, the 45-year-old Bihar road construction and urban housing development department minister dedicated his appointment to party workers, as celebrations broke out in the party office in Patna and congratulatory messages poured in.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister’s blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided,” he said.

“We will work to strengthen the BJP as per the directions of our senior leadership with the approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. I also thank all party workers. It all happened because of the hard work of the party workers,” added Nabin who has worked in coordination with the SS. Born on May 23, 1980 in Patna, Nabin began his political career with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

As the national general secretary and Bihar state president of BJYM, he worked to connect young people with the organisation. He entered electoral politics after his father Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha’s death in 2006 following a cardiac arrest. Sinha, a veteran BJP leader and MLA from Patna West, had earlier served as a cabinet minister in the NDA-I government led by CM Nitish Kumar in 2005.