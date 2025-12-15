From Patna to Delhi, BJP’s new president keeps low profile, delivers smartly

PATNA: Fifth-term BJP MLA and minister Nitin Nabin was a surprise pick as the party’s national working president. Considered the youngest to be elevated to the BJP’s key post, the 45-year-old Bihar road construction and urban housing development department minister dedicated his appointment to party workers, as celebrations broke out in the party office in Patna and congratulatory messages poured in.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister’s blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided,” he said.
“We will work to strengthen the BJP as per the directions of our senior leadership with the approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. I also thank all party workers. It all happened because of the hard work of the party workers,” added Nabin who has worked in coordination with the SS. Born on May 23, 1980 in Patna, Nabin began his political career with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
As the national general secretary and Bihar state president of BJYM, he worked to connect young people with the organisation. He entered electoral politics after his father Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha’s death in 2006 following a cardiac arrest. Sinha, a veteran BJP leader and MLA from Patna West, had earlier served as a cabinet minister in the NDA-I government led by CM Nitish Kumar in 2005.
The BJP fielded Nabin in a by-election and he emerged victorious. After delimitation, Patna West was named as Bankipur assembly constituency. Nabin has won elections in 2010, 2015 and 2020 from this seat. In 2025 election, he defeated RJD’s Rekha Kumari by over 51,000 votes.
He was made a minister in the NDA government for the first time on February 9, 2021 and was allocated road construction department. As a minister, he got appreciation from Nitish. Nabin is one of the youngest leaders of the state BJP, who has served as minister of road construction and urban development department twice. He belongs to Kayastha community, which constitutes nearly 0.60% of the state’s population.
As BJP’s in-charge of Chhattisgarh, he had focused on booth-level management, organisational expansion, and electoral coordination, leading to the party’s decisive victory in the state. As a leader, he has shown his organisational skill not only in Bihar but also in other states. Although he has proven his organisational capabilities in the past, his appointment to the party’s key post assumes special significance, showing how party’s top leadership is ready to take bold steps and poses faith in the young leaders.
Congratulating the 45-year-old leader, JD(U) president Nitish said, “Nabin is a dedicated and disciplined politician, who will lend strength to the BJP with the new responsibility.” Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, “This is a moment of pride for the BJP. As an ordinary worker from Bihar, Nabin has worked in the organisation with dedication.”