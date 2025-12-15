Govt to introduce four Bills, including VB–G Ram G Bill, in Lok Sabha today

NEW DELHI: The Union government is set to introduce four key Bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday, including legislation on higher education reforms, rural employment, nuclear energy, and the repeal of outdated laws.
Although the Bills were not part of Monday’s agenda, they were added later through a supplementary list of business issued in the afternoon.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will introduce the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, which seeks to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The proposed law envisages the creation of a 12-member Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan, under which Regulatory, Accreditation and Standards Councils will function.
A key feature of the Bill is the establishment of a single regulator for higher education. It mandates that all higher educational institutions make comprehensive public disclosures—both online and offline—covering finances, audits, procedures, infrastructure, faculty, courses, learning outcomes, and accreditation details. The council will also set standards for select foreign universities to operate in India and facilitate high-performing Indian universities in establishing campuses abroad, subject to prior approval from the central government. At present, these powers rest with the UGC.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will introduce the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB–G RAM G Bill, which aims to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The proposed legislation seeks to increase guaranteed wage employment for rural households from 100 days to 125 days in a financial year. It also proposes a revised fund-sharing pattern, requiring states to shoulder a larger share of the scheme’s financial burden. The government said the new framework aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and focuses on empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for rural development.
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh will introduce the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 (Shanti). The Bill proposes opening the nuclear energy sector to private players, a domain that has remained tightly regulated for over six decades. It aims to promote the development and application of nuclear energy and ionising radiation for power generation, healthcare, food, water, agriculture, industry, research and environmental protection, while ensuring a robust regulatory framework for safe and secure use.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also introduce the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025, which seeks to repeal certain obsolete laws and amend others.