Govt to introduce four Bills, including VB–G Ram G Bill, in Lok Sabha today

NEW DELHI: The Union government is set to introduce four key Bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday, including legislation on higher education reforms, rural employment, nuclear energy, and the repeal of outdated laws.

Although the Bills were not part of Monday’s agenda, they were added later through a supplementary list of business issued in the afternoon.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will introduce the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, which seeks to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The proposed law envisages the creation of a 12-member Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan, under which Regulatory, Accreditation and Standards Councils will function.

A key feature of the Bill is the establishment of a single regulator for higher education. It mandates that all higher educational institutions make comprehensive public disclosures—both online and offline—covering finances, audits, procedures, infrastructure, faculty, courses, learning outcomes, and accreditation details. The council will also set standards for select foreign universities to operate in India and facilitate high-performing Indian universities in establishing campuses abroad, subject to prior approval from the central government. At present, these powers rest with the UGC.