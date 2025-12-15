Gujarat ACB nabs CID Inspector, Constable in Rs 30 lakh bribe trap

AHMEADBAD: The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught two serving CID Crime officers red-handed for demanding and accepting a Rs 30 lakh bribe to derail a sensitive investigation linked to a call centre case, raising serious questions about the misuse of authority within the State’s crime investigation machinery.

According to officials, the ACB arrested CID Crime Police Inspector P.K. Patel of the Gandhinagar Zone and Armed Police Constable Vipul Desai after laying a trap following a complaint that the officers were seeking money in exchange for shielding the complainant and an associate from legal action.

What began as a routine probe into a call centre–linked case turned into an extortion attempt, with the accused officers approaching the complainant while the investigation was underway.

Investigators said the pressure escalated gradually, with repeated demands and implicit threats. The alleged message was clear, pay Rs 30 lakh or face legal consequences.

Instead of complying, the complainant approached the ACB and lodged a formal complaint. The bureau then carried out verification and surveillance before planning a trap operation.

The operation culminated on a public road near an under-construction site in Sargasan, in Gandhinagar district. Officials said the location was deliberately chosen to catch the alleged offence in progress.