'INDIA bloc has nothing to do with it': Omar Abdullah distances himself from Congress campaign against 'vote theft'

Amid the Congress's relentless campaign against alleged vote theft and electoral irregularities, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (JKNC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday distanced himself from the issue and said the "INDIA bloc has got nothing to do with it."

"The INDIA bloc has got nothing to do with it. Every political party is at liberty to set its own agenda. The Congress has made 'vote chori' and SIR as its main issues. Who are we to tell them otherwise?" the CM said, reported PTI.

Abdullah's remarks came a day after top Congress leaders attacked the BJP and the election commissioners at a 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally in the national capital, alleging that "vote chori" is in the ruling party's DNA and its leaders were "gaddar" who were conspiring to take away voting rights of people and should be removed from power.

The Congress is the largest party in the coalition in terms of the number of opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress has claimed that it has collected around six crore signatures against "vote theft" and will present the same to the President of India.

(With inputs from PTI)