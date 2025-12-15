India opens Cho La, Dok La passes in Sikkim for battlefield tourism on China border

GUWAHATI: India on Monday opened the historic Cho La and Dok La passes in Sikkim, formally introducing “battlefield tourism” along the China border under the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan initiative.

Doklam came into focus in 2017 following a border standoff between Indian and Chinese troops, while Cho La is among the sites where Indian and Chinese forces clashed in 1967. The Northeast has several such battlefields, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off 25 motorbikes and vehicles to mark the opening of the two passes.

A joint initiative of the Indian Army and the Ministry of Tourism, Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan allows citizens to visit historic war zones and sites of military significance. The objective is to enable people to experience India’s military history and honour the sacrifices of soldiers.

“Historic battlefields, often located in challenging and remote terrains, resonate with tales of extraordinary valour and supreme sacrifice. To enhance accessibility and awareness of these sites, the Ministry of Tourism and the Army Adventure Wing came together on 24.07.2025 to discuss collaborative strategies to develop these sites as tourism products,” the Ministry of Tourism said.